TROPEX-25, or Theatre Level Operational Readiness Exercise 2025 is significant Indian military exercises, with Indian Navy at the core. The focus of the exercise is to show jointness, and also how to deal with challenges and show power projects in the Indian Ocean Region.

Advertisment

What is TROPEX-25?

TROPEX is the Indian Navy’s largest biennial maritime exercise, involving the Indian Army, Air Force, and Coast Guard which is onducted in the Indian Ocean. In January 2025, senior military leaders embarked on INS Vikrant off the West Coast to witness the joint phase of TROPEX-25. The exercise involves inter-service coordination, operational demonstrations, complex drills, live weapon firings. Overall a message on Indian Navy's combat and material readiness.

TROPEX-25 as Part of India’s Defence Strategy

Advertisment

TROPEX-25 shows India’s evolving military doctrine in which joint warfare, fleet integration, and rapid response at the heart of national defence. It has 3 key takeaways:

Integrated Fleet Operations A Reality: The coming together of Eastern & Western Fleets shows hat India’s Navy can and will work as a single, consolidated maritime force rather than in isolated silos. This shift is critical in an era where conflicts are no longer restricted to single theatres.

Carrier-Based Air Power is Central to Future Warfare: INS Vikrant’s participation in TROPEX-25 was a defining moment. No longer just a symbolic platform, the carrier is now integrated into networked fleet combat, conducting real-world naval strike missions. The Navy asset will serve as a force multiplier in the Indo-Pacific, significantly expanding India’s maritime reach.

Advertisment

Shaping the Indo-Pacific Battlespace: Beyond India’s military transformation, TROPEX-25 is a signal to the wider Indo-Pacific region especially with China’s expanding naval presence in the Indian Ocean—through spy ships, dual-use ports, and increased submarine activity. India is demonstrating that it can counterbalance Chinese move in the region with a formidable, networked military response.

The Vice Chiefs Come Together

On Friday, the Vice Chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force—Lieutenant General NS Raja Subramani, Vice Admiral K Swaminathan, and Air Marshal SP Dharkar— came together onboard INS Vikrant during TROPEX-25. From INS Vikrant, the Vice Chiefs witnessed MiG-29K fighter operations, coordinated with Indian Air Force (IAF) assets, executing simulated maritime strike missions. Terming it as "momentous occasion", the Indian Navy statement said, "In the true spirit of Joint Manship, the VCAS embarked INS Vikrant in a Mig 29K trainer. The overnight sea sortie of the senior officers is part of TROPEX and AMPHEX where joint operations between Indian Navy, Indian Army and Indian Air Force would be conducted."

The presence of vice chiefs aboard India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier during the theatre-level maritime exercise reflected a broader strategic shift—one that is redefining joint warfare, naval force projection, and India’s maritime combat doctrine. For decades, India’s military services have traditionally operated in distinct silos, with the need for operational synergy between the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

TROPEX-25 signals that jointness is no longer an aspiration—it is now being executed in the field. A clear message on the evolving nature of India’s warfighting doctrine, where land, sea, and air forces are not just coordinating—they are fighting as a single, unified force.

TROPEX-25: A Convergence of the Eastern and Western Fleets

Beyond jointness, this year’s exercise featured a convergence of India’s two naval powerhouses—the Eastern and Western Fleets—operating together in a theatre-wide combat scenario. While both fleets have always played a role in TROPEX, this year’s edition emphasised integrated fleet operations. India’s Western Fleet, based in Mumbai, focuses on operations in the Arabian Sea, while the Eastern Fleet, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, has been responsible for Bay of Bengal security and overall Indo-Pacific engagements. The combined presence in TROPEX-25 signifies a major shift that prioritises force concentration across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

For India’s adversaries, this is a powerful deterrence signal. It proves that the Indian Navy is not keeping itself limited to regional fleet divisions—it can bring together its full naval strength when required. With both fleets engaged in high-intensity combat drills involving carriers, destroyers, submarines, and aircraft, TROPEX-25 tests the Indian Navy’s sustained ability to function as a single, networked force across its vast maritime domain.

Strategic Importance

For India's allies in the Quad—comprising the United States, Japan, and Australia—these military exercises solidify New Delhi's dedication to regional security. The growing integration of Indian forces enhances India's capacity to engage in coalition-led maritime defense efforts, fostering stronger strategic coordination with its partners and sending a resolute signal to potential adversaries.