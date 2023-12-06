Explained | What is Post Office Bill, 2023? Are there any concerns about provisions?

India Post, the postal service of India, has a network with tremendous reach within the country. The 'Post office' as it is colloquially called has branches from highest of the freezing mountains to hottest of deserts in the country. The postal services were introduced by the British during their rule in the subcontinent during colonial times. For more than 100 years, the postal network has been bringer of good news and solemn messenger of not so good ones. In the Indian context, the postman has often been more than just deliverer of letters and often an ally of families in troubled times. Especially in rural India, postmen have been known to even read out letters sent to those who cannot read or write.

The functions of the post office have, till now, been governed by the colonial-era Indian Post Office Act of 1898. This means that the law has been governing postal services in India for 125 years now.

Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now moved a legislation which, if it becomes a law, would replace the colonial era law. The legislation has also got seal of approval from Rajya Sabha, the upper house of Parliament of India. It was introduced in Rajya Sabha in August this year during Monsoon Session of the parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed the bill on December 4.

Why has the new legislation been introduced?

The Indian Post Offices Act (1898) passed 125 years ago, was primarily designed to govern working of post offices in the British India. The law mainly addressed regular services that primarily had to do with delivery of letters and similar functions. In more than a century since, the Post Office has diversified its services greatly. It is no longer a government department just responsible for carrying letters from point A to point B. The vast network of India Post is now helping deliver people-centric services.

For example, the department also functions as provider of banking services. There are more than 26 million accounts which in total, have more than USD 200 billion in deposits in post office savings services.

About 30 million accounts under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, the small deposit scheme of Government of India for the girl child, have billions cumulatively.

The Post Office facilitates direct benefits transfer scheme to more than 30 million people.

More than 160,000 post offices, with their connection with core banking and digital banking, are helping people, especially in the rural areas who may not have reliable access to digital banking.

Government of India says that changing nature of services and requirements of citizens necessitated newer legislation.

What are the key provisions in the Post Office Bill, 2023?

Some of the main provisions of Post Office Bill, 2023 are:

The post office will provide services which will be prescribed by the central government which may make rules.

Director General of Postal Services will prepare regulations with respect to these services and may fix charges.

Postage stamps will exclusively be issued by the post office.

Person using the postal services will have to pay charges for the services. If the person does not pay these charges because of any reason, the due charges can be recovered as land revenue.

The central government can issue a notification and empower an official who can intercept, open or detain any item in the interest of security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, emergency, or public safety or due to any contravention of any of the provisions of any law which is in force at that time.

The post office or post officials will be exempt from liability for loss, mis-delivery, delay or damage while rendering postal service except when a liability has been prescribed in government rules.

Are there any concerns surrounding Post Office Bill, 2023?

A clause of the bill has raised privacy concern. Some Rajya Sabha MPs expressed reservations about the provision to empower a government official to intercept open or detain any item. The MPs have said that the provision may go against the interests of privacy of ordinary citizen.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw replied to the discussion on the bill in Rajya Sabha. He defended the provision saying that it was needed for national security reasons.

The minister said that in a society as diverse and complex as India and due to the challenges thrown by the times, it was important to carry out intervention if it was required.

Vaishnaw also said that the legislation will further expand India's postal service network.