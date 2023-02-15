Explained: Nikki Yadav's killing and its shocking similarities with Shraddha Walker case

New Delhi, the national capital of India has become the scene of a crime similar to the murder of Shraddha Walkar, with Delhi police detaining a 24-year-old man named Sahil Gahlot for allegedly killing his live-in partner, Nikki Yadav, and storing her body in a refrigerator in a dhaba (roadside food stall) on the outskirts of Mitraon village in Najafgarh. Shraddha Walkar was a 27-year-old Indian woman who was murdered by her 28-year-old boyfriend and live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi on 18 May 2022. Shocking facts on the alleged killing of Nikki Yadav surfaced on Wednesday (February 15) evoking unsettling parallels to the Shraddha Walker murder case.

Nikki Yadav's alleged killing: Details of the case

Gahlot allegedly admitted to killing Yadav throughout the course of the inquiry and said that he committed it on the Intervening night between February 9 and February 10, according to ANI. The accused said that he used a data cable from his mobile phone that was placed in his car to strangle Yadav near Kashmiri Gate ISBT situated in New Delhi.

Body of a woman from Uttam Nagar found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village, Najafgarh. Accused Sahil Gahlot apprehended. Further investigation underway: Delhi Police

He then went to the dhaba (roadside food stall) owned by him and hid her body in a refrigerator at an empty plot on the outskirts of Mitraon Village.

A murder complaint was filed at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station after the 22-year-old victim's dead body was found inside the refrigerator, according to ANI.

How did the police nab Sahil Gahlot?

Senior police officers received information on February 10 that a dhaba (roadside food stall) owner had allegedly killed a girl in Najafgarh, as reported by ANI. Upon investigation, it was discovered that no case or missing report involving any girl was filed. The Crime Branch found Gahlot’s mobile phone to be switched off when they arrived at Mitraon village to nab the suspect. After scouring the village and its surrounds extensively, the team from Kair village was able to arrest him.

How did Nikki Yadav meet Sahil Gahlot?

During the course of the investigation, Sahil Gahlot said that he had first met Nikki Yadav, a resident of Jhajjar, Haryana, in January 2018 while he was studying for the SSC examinations at the Career Point Coaching Center in New Delhi's Uttam Nagar, as reported by the PTI.

Nikki Yadav murder case | The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding this matter. We have requested Delhi Police to take strict actions against the accused as this is a very serious matter and provide all possible details: DCW chief Swati Maliwal

“Both of them used to travel to their respective institutes daily in the same bus and became friends and later on fell in love,” Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said, PTI reported.

In February 2018, the duo enrolled in different courses at Galgotiya College in Greater Noida. Post which, they both moved into the same rented home.

The duo continued to live together post the COVID-19 lockdown when they both moved to their respective homes, as per a report by India Today. The accused kept his relationship with Yadav under wraps as Gahlot's family had fixed his wedding with another woman, with whom he got engaged on February 9.

Subsequently, Yadav confronted Gahlot after learning about the same and the couple got into a heated argument after which he allegedly killed her in a fit of rage.

“Gahlot was to marry another woman. When his girlfriend came to know about it, she confronted him and insisted that he marry her instead,” Police officer Vikram Singh told ANI.

Unsettling similarities with the Shraddha Walker murder case

The murder of Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman killed by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala, is eerily similar to Nikki Yadav's alleged murder. In Walker's case, the accused Poonawala used a "saw-like object" to cut her body into 35 pieces, stored them in a 300-liter refrigerator, and then dumped the parts into a nearby Delhi forest.

What is the latest development in Nikki Yadav's murder case?

Two CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav have surfaced, showing Nikki entering her home on February 9. Nikki was allegedly killed by her live-in partner in the early hours of February 10.

CCTV footage of Nikki Yadav at her house in uttam nagar. Before she was killed

The post-mortem reports of Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend with a mobile phone charging cable, confirmed that she died due to suffocation. There were marks on her neck and no other injury marks were found on the body, as reported by ANI.

Nikki murder case | The last rites of Nikki Yadav was performed at her native village in Jhajjar, Haryana



Her body was found in a freezer at a dhaba located on the outskirts of Mitraon village, Najafgarh. pic.twitter.com/GPAZFFOSNH — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023 ×

Yadav was cremated in Haryana's Jhajjar on Wednesday evening (February 15). A video from the victim's showed a small cortege taking her mortal remains from her residence to be cremated.

