Experts deliberate on how Central and South Asian countries should engage with Afghanistan

Experts deliberated on how Central and South Asian countries should engage with Afghanistan post the Taliban takeover during a conference jointly organised by the Tajik National University and the Council for Strategic Affairs, Indian Institute of Management, in Indian city of Rohtak.

Speaking at the event, Indian parliamentarian and former minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar said, "We think of 9/11 and imagine it began with the attack on the tower but it started when the Taliban armed forces took over Afghanistan."

"After the US forces left Afghanistan the message that went out to the world was that America was not ready to stand with anyone and then the Ukraine issue started. NATO and the US won't stand for them as well - now it's a firm message," he said.

"The new world order is going to demand equality towards all nations. India and Tajikistan can cooperate to make the world safe and peaceful," the former minister added.

"I have seen Afghan women come from the backward section to the mainstream. Afghanistan's story is not over, you will see the bright future of the country once again," he said.

"Independence is important both for Ukraine and Afghanistan. Dushanbe was a village in 1985 when I went there for the first time but now it is a developed city of a developed nation," he said, adding," it highlights the effect of independence."

Akbar said World War-I was the reason for World War-II and after that came the Cold War which gave birth to terrorism.

"The problems connected with World War-I should have been resolved at that time itself. We are facing problems due to past unresolved issues," MJ Akbar said.

"In India, there is balance of power today. What we need is balance not just balance of power. Balance in each and every field," he said.