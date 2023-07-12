Exclusive: Maldives' foreign minister says his nation is committed to 'India first'

Abdulla Shahid, the Maldives' Foreign Minister, is on a two-day visit to New Delhi. During the visit, he met with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar and the two nations signed nine agreements on project development under India's grant assistance. The minister's visit is part of a series of high-level engagements aimed at strengthening the strategic relationship between the two Indian Ocean region neighbours.

During Shahid's high-level visit, WION approached the Maldivian minister and talked to him about the strategic relationship that India and Maldives share.

Talking about the nine agreements signed by the two nations, the minister said that the MoUs are on various projects "ranging from the development of small fish processing plants in islands to street lighting and development of a volleyball court".

Also read | Maldives' foreign minister hopeful of India becoming a voice for Global South

"There's a whole range of small community high-impact projects," said Shahid, adding that both he and the Indian external minister are satisfied with the ongoing process.

Talking about the defence cooperation between India and Maldives, Shahid said, "We are committed to making sure that we work together with our neighbours in making sure that we keep the Indian Ocean stable and prosperous." 'Every time there is an emergency and we dial international 911, India is the first to respond, regardless of what government is in Maldives or New Delhi, the response is the same,' says @abdulla_shahid, foreign minister, Maldives, while speaking to WION's @SinghBhairavi pic.twitter.com/iDAc4mC7cp — WION (@WIONews) July 12, 2023 × Answering a question about the upcoming elections in the Maldives and a potential shift in government and how such a change might impact India, Shahid said that they are "confident" of winning a second term.

Talking about the so-called "India out" campaign run by a certain sect of people in his nation, the finance minister said, "I would always regard it as a group of people that has nothing better to sell."

He said that all the people behind this campaign "have done is create hate and they have come out to sell hate to the people".

However, he said that "the people of Maldives will not buy it and that is why we have not seen this take off," because "the relationships between the people of Maldives and the people of India are too solid."

"So these fringe groups, the hate mongers will not succeed."

Acknowledging India's consistent helping hand for his nation, Shahid said, "President Solih (Ibrahim Mohamed Solih) is fully committed in his foreign policy for India first and we are encouraged by Prime Minister Modi's SAGAR policy the neighbourhood first policy, and he has also very clearly said that amongst the neighbourhood Maldives is the first."

Maldives is a key maritime neighbour of India. The nation holds a special place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security And Growth for All in the Region).

Addressing the future areas of collaboration between the two nations, the Maldivian foreign minister commended India for its contribution to the Maldives' human resource development "over the last several decades" and said that "it is also something that will continue."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE