Maldives' foreign minister hopeful of India becoming a voice for Global South

Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid, who is currently in Delhi to attend an event, spoke to WION correspondent Sidhant Sibal on a range of issues. When asked how he sees India's G20 presidency with reference to giving a voice to the Global South, Shahid said that he is glad that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept it inclusive and is gunning to champion every nation's cause.

"When you talk about the G's, be it G seven G20 or G seven seven for that matter, it is a specific club. It's a club of these countries. But when it came to G 20, Chair of India the team that Prime Minister Modi has chosen is not excluding anyone. Inclusivity is what clearly India has in mind," Shahid said.

"It wants to reach out and champion everyone. So, we are very impressed. We are very grateful that India has not left anyone out of this very important meeting that is taking place in India."

He said that he expects India to take up every nation's cause in the south, especially as the world emerges from the pandemic.

"This important meeting (G2- foreign ministers meeting) is taking place in a very critical time. There is the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the climate crisis, an energy crisis and more are affecting and impacting the Global South, especially the small island developing states like the Maldives in the LDCs. And we are confident that India will champion our cause," he said.

Shahid further said that the Russia-Ukraine war has had a major impact on the country's economy as tourism has been hit.

"When you look at the Maldives, we are a small country, a country which is reliant on tourism. A tourism travel industry is dependent on stability on peace security around the world. Russia is one of our largest source markets. We were receiving four per cent of our arrivals from Ukraine," he said.

"The soaring energy prices and food prices that are resulting from this conflict are affecting all the small islands."

Talking about the relationship between Maldives and India, Shahid said, that the two countries share a relationship of mutual respect and friendship.