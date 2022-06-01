Ex-IAF Officer gives wings to transgenders and trains them to be drone pilots, instructors

A 24-year-old transwoman Mayasri saw it as huge recognition and a moment of pride for her LGBTQ community when she addressed the audience as a panellist at the recently concluded Bharat Drone Mahotsav, held in New Delhi. The transwoman B.Sc Computer Science Graduate hailing from Tamil Nadu took part in the event as India's first trans woman drone pilot and shared the stage in a panel discussion with eminent CEOs, and researchers from the aerospace sector. Mayasri doesn't stop with flying various types of multi-rotor drones(used for mapping, surveillance, agro-spraying, seed dispersal etc), she is also a qualified training instructor.

Despite having completed her B.Sc Computer Science degree with a distinction, she struggled to find work as a trans woman and was a victim of social stigma. A major turning point in her life was an opportunity to pursue a Drone Piloting course, certified by India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Mayasri and fourteen other members from the LGBTQ community completed the course at Chennai's Center for Aerospace Research, Anna University and were certified as Pilot and trainers under the Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO).

"The National Drone Festival in Delhi was the biggest stage that I was stepping onto in my life and I was overwhelmed by emotions, as I was in a panel with Doctorates, CEOs and researchers. Thanks to Wing Commander Srikanth, people like me have come a long way - from being disowned by family and remaining unemployed, to living a life of dignity as a drone pilot and trainer" Mayasri told WION. With immense pride, she adds that her students include Police personnel, members of the Agricultural industry and persons from different walks of life.

Elaborating on how he enrolled LGBTQ community members into the course, Wing Cdr KR Srikanth(Retd) said that he was keen on giving back to all sections of society(not only men and women) and wanted to ensure employability for even the marginalized. "Indian Oil Corporation had granted their CSR funds to pay for the training of the fifteen trans persons. the training module included theory, simulated flying and real-world flying and testing of their skills. Daksha Unmanned Systems, CEO, Ramanathan has employed six trans persons as pilots and trainers, whereas other drone companies will be employing more of them soon" he told WION.

Open to those aged between 18 and 65, the RTPO course allows participants to pilot drones(multi-rotor) that weigh less than 25kg (small category) or drones that weigh between 25and 250kg(medium category). With drones being used in various sectors and their applications set to expand, licensed drone pilots and trainers are a much sought-after resource.

