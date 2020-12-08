Every Indian village to have high-speed internet in 3 years: PM Modi at India Mobile Congress 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that every Indian village will have high-speed fibre optic data connectivity within three years, repeating his promise made during the address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on India’s 74th Independence Day.

In his address at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020 inaugural event today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is important to think and plan how we can improve lives with the upcoming technology revolution. Better healthcare, Better education, Better information and opportunities for our farmers, Better market access for small businesses are some of the goals we can work towards."

On the role of digital workers during coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said, "It is due to your innovation and efforts that the world was functional despite the pandemic. It is due to your efforts that a son connected with his mother in a different city, a student learnt from his teacher without being in the classroom, a patient consulted his doctor from his home, trader connected with a consumer/ from different geography." PM was all-praise for the Covid-19 warriors who made possible the tackling of the corona pandemic.

Here are the key highlights of his speech

Some entrepreneurs tell me that it’s the concept that matters more and investors suggest that it is capital which is important to scale a product. Often, what matters the most is the conviction.

It is because of mobile tech that we will enable smooth, the contactless interface on toll booths. We will also embark on one of the world’s largest COVID vaccination drives with help of mobile technology.

Our youth are working on many products which have the potential to go global. A lot of young techies tell me it’s the code that makes a product special.

The new OSP guidelines will help the Indian IT service industry achieve new heights. It will boost the growth of this sector even after the pandemic is long gone. This initiative will help to democratize the IT service industry and take it to the far corners of our country.

We’ve achieved much success in mobile manufacturing and India is emerging as one of the preferred destinations for mobile manufacturing.

We need to work together to ensure a timely roll-out of 5G to leapfrog into the future and empower millions of Indians.

Due to technological up-gradation, we have a culture of replacing handsets & gadgets frequently. Can the industry form a task-force to think of a better way of handling electronic waste & create a circular economy?

Let us work together to make India a global hub for telecom equipment, design, development and manufacturing.

