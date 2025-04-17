The European Union's key anti-piracy mission off the coast of Somalia, Operation Atalanta, has proposed exercises with the Indian Navy. The proposal was made during the visit of Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of Atalanta.

Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, Vice Admiral said that the exercises will help increase coordination between the two sides. During the interview, he commended Indian Navy's role in dealing with anti-piracy cases and spoke about overall coordination between the two.

Operation Atalanta was formally the European Union Naval Force (EU NAVFOR) Somalia.

India Visit

"The main objective of my visit here to New Delhi and Mumbai is just to enhance the cooperation and coordination with the Indian Navy on the main task that we both have, which is to provide security to the Indian Ocean. We have good coordination that we want to keep on and to build on it," he said.

EU proposes exercises with the Indian Navy

"In order to do so, we have a common idea, which is, let's make an exercise in May, if approved by Indian authorities, and let's practice that. The idea is to bring the two vessels from Operation Atalanta here to Mumbai at the end of May and practice".

Rationale of the Exercises

"We are in the area, both of us, we have assets in the area, one through Atalanta and one through the Indian Navy, and now the rest makes, makes logic. We need to coordinate positions and actions, and then when the situation comes, we will decide for the coordination"

Coordination with the Indian Navy

"Piracy cases has been resolved by Indian Navy or Operating Atalanta," he said, adding "With the assets that we have in the area, we can tackle any pirate case in the 48-72 hours of the event".

"We have coordinated in cases live MV Ruen. We contacted and decided who taking lead. Indian Navy took part," said Serrano.

Indian Ocean Challenge

"Huge area of operations that will require a lot of assets... So the challenge is the huge area of operations and the logistics, and to succeed is the cooperation and partnership. Need to cooperate - together and to have available capabilities," he noted.