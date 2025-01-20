Outgoing US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti bid farewell with a heartfelt message, highlighting the strong bonds forged between the United States and India during his tenure as the 26th US envoy.

Garcetti shared a video on his social media handle expressing how he was deeply connected with India as he visited the country for the very first time as a child and then as a student.

Acknowledging the warmth and hospitality exhibited by the Indians, Garcetti shared that he had extremely rich experiences in the country that shaped his time in the country.

“As I bid farewell to India after serving as the 26th U.S. Ambassador to this amazing country, my heart is full. You’ve given me a second home, a family of friends, and memories that will last a lifetime. Today, I leave as more than an ambassador—I leave as a lifelong friend and supporter of #USIndiaFWDfortheFuture,” Garcetti wrote on his official X handle captioning the video.

“My dear India: you're not just incredible--you're unforgettable. With love, Eric,” he added.

During his tenure in India, Garcetti extensively travelled the country and visited 28 states, experiencing India's vibrant culture and heritage.

“From the moment I landed in New Delhi to serve as the 26th U.S. Ambassador, India has felt like home. Your people's dosti and zindadili touch me every day,” he said in the video.

Sharing some of his most memorable moments, Garcetti said, “I've been able to float past the Ghats at Varanasi, I've crossed living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailed through the backwaters of Kerala, cheered on India at Modi Stadium, and played hoops with the girls in bustling Mumbai. I've seen that fusion of ancient royalty and modern innovation in Hyderabad, celebrated the culture of Kolkata and the incredible history in the ancient temples of Chennai."

Expressing confidence in the enduring relationship between the United States and India, Garcetti emphasised that the ties between the two nations would continue to grow stronger in the future.

He then concluded his message with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's dialogue from Om Shanti Om saying, "Our relationship is truly an enduring story of love for the ages. And we are only getting started," Garcetti concluded. "Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!"

(With inputs from agencies)