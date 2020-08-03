Envoys welcome inclusion of foreign languages in New Education Policy

Foreign envoys of countries whose languages have been included in the National Education Policy 2020 have welcomed the development and said that this will increase the understanding of the country and also increase bilateral cooperation.

The National Education Policy announced by the government included foreign languages-- Korean, Japanese, Thai, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian at the secondary level which the policy says will allow "students to learn about the cultures of the world and to enrich their global knowledge and mobility according to their own interests and aspirations."

Thai envoy Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi reacting to the development told WION,"Thai is taught in places like Australia & Viet Nam, but in India, it’s an additional honour."

"There are common Pali and Sanskrit roots in our languages, so I hope Indians will not find Thai too difficult," he added.

Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev said," Happy to see the Russian language listed in the New Education Policy among the electives that students can take up to learn about cultures of the world and enrich global knowledge. It will further strengthen bilateral people-to-people ties."

South Korea's envoy to India Shin Bongkil said, "I think Indian government`s decision about adding Korean as a foreign language for secondary level can be considered as one of symbolic measure to focus on the importance of India-Korea relations."

The Korean Culture Centre in India is preparing to open Korean Language Teacher Training Course with 23 Korean language teacher candidate. These teachers are selected for a 15-week intensive course which will run from 17th August to 24th December.

No mandarin was included in the new education policy.