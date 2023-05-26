Envoys from 30 countries marvel at Abu Dhabi's BAPS Hindu Temple complex

In a gesture of cultural appreciation and solidarity, envoys from 30 countries embarked on a visit to the soon-to-be-completed BAPS Hindu Temple complex in Abu Dhabi. The distinguished guests, including the Israeli envoy to the UAE, as well as envoys from Islamic countries such as Indonesia, Bangladesh, and the Maldives, were invited by the Indian ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir.

The BAPS Hindu Temple holds great significance as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone in 2018. During the visit, Ambassador Sudhir provided updates on the temple's progress, emphasising its symbolic representation of the historical and cultural ties that bind India and the UAE. He commended the UAE's leadership for their vision of fostering a harmonious, multicultural, and tolerant society.

The envoys were left awestruck by the meticulously crafted columns, facades, and rafters adorned with cultural motifs from both the UAE and India. They had the opportunity to interact with Brahmaviharidas Swami, the driving force behind the Hindu Mandir project, who briefed them on the temple's features. The temple aims to be not only an architectural marvel but also a unique symbol of peace, tolerance, and harmony, showcasing depictions of Indian folklore and beliefs from various world faiths.

The BAPS Hindu Temple is generously supported by the UAE government who contributed 17 acres of land for the temple complex, which is expected to be completed by February 2024. This monumental project has garnered immense anticipation from the 3.5 million Indians who call the UAE their second home, as well as Indians worldwide. Its completion will further solidify its status as a symbol of the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

