Enthralled by Indian culture, Muslim American couple renew marriage vows as per Hindu rituals

India is a nation with a vibrant culture that welcomes individuals of different nationalities and religions. By this time, everyone has heard of travellers who came to the country just to end up falling in love with its people and culture.

In a similar incident, an American Muslim couple while on a visit to India was enamoured by the country's allure and chose to renew their vows in accordance with Hindu traditions.

The couple re-tied their knot in Jaunpur, a city in the North Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

Kiyamah Din Khalifa and Kesha Khalifa already had a Nikah, or a wedding as per Muslim rituals almost two decades back and even have nine children. However, they decided to get re-married in accordance with Hindu rituals after falling in love with the culture and traditions of India while on a visit to the nation.

As per India Today, after seeing Varanasi's Ghats, temples, and other worship sites, the couple chose to renew their vows using Hindu customs because the culture enthralled them.

The ceremony took place at Jaunpur’s Trilochan Mahadev temple. According to Ravi Shankar Giri, the temple's priest, "the couple is in their 40s and they are already married according to Muslim traditions."

Kesha Khalifa, the bride as per the report said that her grandfather is an Indian-born Hindu.

On their wedding day, the couple was forced to leave without their marriage registration document because neither of them had a passport or visa. However, after completing the necessary paperwork for the marriage registration, they received it the following day.

(With inputs from agencies)

