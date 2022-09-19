Watch: Doctor chained dog to car and dragged it along the road in Rajasthan, detained

The video of a horrific incident that has been making rounds on social media, shows a stray dog tied to a car and being dragged around the city of Jodhpur in Rajasthan while the dog is trying to keep up with the vehicle. The incident took place on Sunday when the driver, who was later identified as a doctor at the local hospital, allegedly chained a stray dog to his car and went on to mercilessly drag it around the city's streets.

The incident has sparked anger among social media users who have called for severe punishment against the doctor for animal cruelty. As the stray dog was seen struggling to keep up with the car, there was also a piece of cloth tied around his mouth. The video was reportedly shot by the passengers of another vehicle following the car and that also shows, that a biker drove in front of the car forcing him to stop.

The person who did this he is a Dr. Rajneesh Gwala and dog legs have multiple fracture and this incident is of Shastri Nagar Jodhpur please spread this vidro so that @CP_Jodhpur should take action against him and cancel his licence @WHO @TheJohnAbraham @Manekagandhibjp pic.twitter.com/leNVxklx1N — Dog Home Foundation (@DHFJodhpur) September 18, 2022 ×

The accused was later identified as Dr Rajneesh Galwa, a renowned plastic surgeon at the state’s government hospital, who has since been detained and a case has been filed against him under Section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal or animals) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act, 1960, which made "Treating animals cruelly" a punishable offence.

According to the Dog Home Foundation of Jodhpur, a local non-governmental organization, the dog’s legs sustained multiple fractures and injuries, while it also had bruises on the neck. A caretaker of the foundation also alleged that the police were reluctant to cooperate when the caretaker sought the dog’s immediate release and give him proper medical attention.

