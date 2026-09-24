/Empowering girl students: Indian Army organises educational tour from Kashmir to Pune

For 20 schoolgirls from Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the journey to Pune is more than an educational tour. It is a first encounter with a world beyond the familiar mountains, villages and valleys they have grown up knowing. Organised by the Indian Army, the Capacity Building and Educational Tour from Kashmir to Pune will be held from September 25 to October 3. For the participating students, the nine-day journey promises an opportunity to travel beyond Jammu and Kashmir, experience a different social and cultural environment and expand their understanding of the country.

For many of the girls, it will also be their first trip outside Kashmir, 1turning a school excursion into a personal milestone. “We are very happy that we are travelling outside Kashmir for the first time. We hope the Indian Army will organise such tours again and again,” the students said ahead of their departure. The excitement among the students is matched by a sense of gratitude for an opportunity they say will allow them to learn beyond the classroom.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We are extremely grateful to the Indian Army for organising this tour for us. It will give us an opportunity to see new places, meet new people and learn from experiences outside our region,” they said. The tour has been designed to promote capacity building, confidence, educational exposure and personality development. Beyond visits and sightseeing, the programme is intended to give the students a broader understanding of India’s cultural and educational diversity.

For young people growing up in Kashmir, travelling to distant parts of the country can offer lessons that cannot always be captured in textbooks. Seeing new cities, interacting with people from different backgrounds and experiencing unfamiliar traditions can broaden perspectives and build confidence.

An educational journey can also leave a more lasting impression when it becomes an experience of discovery. For students accustomed to the geography and rhythms of the Valley, a visit to Pune offers a chance to encounter a different urban landscape, educational environment and cultural setting.