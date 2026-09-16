/Indian Army pushes border tourism in Keran with three-week mela

In a bid to turn areas along the Line of Control (LoC) into emerging tourist destinations and create new avenues of livelihood for local communities, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the District Administration Kupwara, has launched the three-week-long Keran Mela 2026 in the border village of Keran.

The mega festival, which commenced on September 6 and will continue till September 27, seeks to showcase the natural beauty, cultural heritage and distinctive border identity of the Keran Valley while promoting border tourism, local businesses and homestay initiatives.

Located along the Kishanganga River in Kupwara district, Keran has emerged as a destination known for its scenic landscape and unique border setting. The presence of opposing national flags visible across the LoC adds to the area's distinctive appeal for visitors.

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The festival is being organised as part of efforts to strengthen the connection between the armed forces, civil administration and local residents, while creating greater opportunities for socio-economic development in the border region.

A series of sporting competitions has been planned during the Mela, with local youth participating in cricket, volleyball, athletics, tug-of-war and the 'Run for Fun' event. The cultural programme features live instrumental music, traditional dances and other artistic performances highlighting the region's rich cultural heritage.

Alongside entertainment and sporting activities, the festival also includes public-service initiatives. Dedicated counters have been established for medical screenings, career counselling, tourism guidance and drug de-addiction awareness.

Stalls showcasing local handicrafts and organic agricultural produce have also been set up to provide visitors with an opportunity to explore products made by local communities. Tourism counters are additionally encouraging visitors to experience local hospitality through registered homestays.

Officials said the initiative is aimed not only at attracting tourists to the border village but also at creating a platform for local residents to benefit from the growing tourism economy.