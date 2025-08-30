/Eleven people dead in two cloudburst incidents in Jammu and Kashmir

Eleven people have died in two cloudburst incidents in Jammu and Kashmir today. The first cloudburst incident took place in the Ramban area of the Jammu division, killing four people. One person is missing in the area. A massive relief and rescue operation is being carried out by the NDRF, SDRF, JK Police and Indian Army.

''Just Now Spoke to DC Ramban Mr Mohammad Alyas Khan. Cloudburst in Rajgarh area resulting in the unfortunate casualty of four persons. The fifth one is missing and the search is going on. Meanwhile, there are no injuries. Rescue operation is on. Every possible assistance being provided. I am in Constant touch,'' said Jitendra Singh, MOS in PMO.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The second cloudburst incident occurred in the Reasi district. The cloudburst incident led to a massive landslide, leading to the death of seven people belonging to the same family. The deceased family members have been identified Nazir Ahmed s/o Bahar Din r/o Baddar, 38yrs, Wazira Begum w/o Nazir Ahmed r/o Baddar, 35yrs, Bilal Ahmed s/o Nazir Ahmed , 13 yrs, Mohd Mustafa s/o Nazir Ahmed, 11 yrs, Mohd Adil s/o Nazir Ahmed, 8yrs, Mohd Mubarak s/o Nazir Ahmed, 6yrs and Mohd Wasim s/o Nazir Ahmed, 5yrs.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed one of the deadliest August months this year. Over a hundred people have died and around 50 people are still missing in the Jammu division in various cloudburst, landslide and mudslide incidents. Properties worth millions have been destroyed across various districts in the Union Territory.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH) 44 is closed to all vehicular traffic for the fourth consecutive day. The highway has been shut due to multiple landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rainfall in the Udhampur-Ramban belt.