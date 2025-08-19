Elder sister kills younger sister in Kashmir; Police solve case within 48 hours

In a shocking Incident in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, an elder sister has been arrested for murdering her younger sister. The body of the 14-year-old girl was discovered on the Batsar-Sephora road by Jammu and Kashmir police. And within 48 hours of the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir Police solved the mystery behind the murder.

While speaking to the Media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, said that after a quick investigation into the case, it was revealed that the elder sister was involved in the killing incident.

"A case was registered immediately after the discovery of the body, and our investigation quickly pointed to the role of the deceased's sister. An altercation between the two sisters escalated into violence, the elder sister struck the younger sibling with a rod, resulting in the tragic fatality, '' said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal.

The shocking incident had drawn widespread condemnation, including from the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah. Omar has described the murder as "heinous" and expressed deep anguish over the loss of such a young life.

The Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had called for stringent punishment for those responsible for the crime, emphasizing that justice must be served.