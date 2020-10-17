Eighth India-China Corps Commander-level talks to be held next week

The eighth India-China Corps Commander-level talks will be held next week. One of the dates zeroed in for the meeting is October 19, sources told WION.

India and China held the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks on Monday at Chushul in eastern Ladakh -- which lasted for almost 12 hours.

A joint statement was issued after the meet. It called for a "mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible."

The joint statement -- the third between the two countries in last one-and-a-half months -- described Monday's talks as "positive, constructive and had enhanced understanding of each other’s positions".

The month of September saw two India-China joint statements -- first after the foreign ministers talks in Moscow and then after the sixth Corps Commander-level talks.

In the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks, India continued to demand complete disengagement and de-escalation by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the eastern Ladakh sector.

