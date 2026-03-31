/Eight women died, 6 injured in stampede at  Sheetala Mata temple in Bihar's Nalanda

At least eight women lost their lives, and six other individuals were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Sheetala Mata temple in the Maghra area of the Nalanda district of Bihar on Tuesday morning. The incident took place at the Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning due to a heavy rush of devotees, a senior officer said.



Bihar Sharif Assistant Superintendent of Police Noorul Haque told news agency PTI, "At least eight women died in the stampede at Shitala Mata temple on Tuesday morning. Police personnel and officials of the district administration have reached the spot, and the rescue work is on."

Locals reacts

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The situation near the temple turned chaotic after a sudden rumour resulted a panic among the crowd. Following the panic, rush escalated within seconds, leading to a stampede-like situation. During the situation, several people fell resulting in death of at least eight women and injury of several who were later rushed to a government hospital in Bihar Sharif, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Local residents, along with police and administrative authorities, took part in rescue operations and assisted in evacuating the victims. Lalit Kumar, a local, told the news agency ANI, "It is Mahavir Jayanti and Tuesday today, so there was a huge crowd there. The barricades broke, and suddenly a stampede occurred. People are saying that there was no police there."

Sahil Raj broke down in grief after losing his mother in the stampede at the Maghra Shitla Mata Mela. He told PTI, “I could not even see my mother for the last time. There was no proper arrangements during the Mela.”

Another devotee from Patna told the news agency ANI, "We could not even go in. Deaths occurred there, following which we were sent away. A lathi charge also took place."

In response to the tragedy, Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary stated in a post on social media platform X that the incident was “extremely heartbreaking” and expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and were injured.