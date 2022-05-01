Eid-ul-Fitr 2022: When will India celebrate the festival, and when will the Moon be visible?

Muslims throughout the world will be celebrating Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid with the first sighting of the crescent moon after fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

After the month-long fast, people look forward to catching sight of the moon and with it, the period of fasting and prayer comes to an end.

Also read | In pics: With Ramadan coming to an end, Muslims prepare for Eid al-Fitr worldwide

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most important Muslim holidays, is celebrated all around the world.

Traditionally it is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. However, according to Saudi authorities, the Eid moon was not visible in the nation on May 1st, therefore Muslims will now celebrate Eid on May 2, 2022, ending Ramadan tomorrow.

Watch | Muslims across the world begin Eid preparations, thousand of believers offer prayers at the Mecca

Saudi Arabian Muslims begin fasting a day before those in India. As a result, they sight the Eid moon first.

Because the date of Eid-ul-Fitr has been set for May 2 in Saudi Arabia and other western countries, the holy festival will be celebrated on May 3 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other countries in the same time zone. The exact time of the moon's appearance in India is still to be confirmed.

There is a chance that Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and other South Asian nations will celebrate Eid on the same day as Gulf countries for the first time, depending on moon sightings in South Asian countries.

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

(With inputs from agencies)