In pics: With Ramadan coming to an end, Muslims prepare for Eid al-Fitr worldwide

Eid is round the corner! This year, Eid al-Fitr is set to begin may 2 and end on May 3, but the dates might change depending on the moon sighting. This Islamic festival symbolises the end of 29-30 days of Ramadan’s fasting from dawn to sunset and starting of the Shawwal month.

This month is thought to be when Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. On Eid, Muslims all around the world thank Allah and recite special prayers for him. People spend time with their loved ones, enjoy eating their favourite food and especially sweet dishes like Lachcha or Sivayyan.

Scroll to see pictures of how people in different countries have been spending Ramadan and preparing to celebrate Eid: