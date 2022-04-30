In pics: With Ramadan coming to an end, Muslims prepare for Eid al-Fitr worldwide

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 06:14 PM(IST)

Eid is round the corner! This year, Eid al-Fitr is set to begin may 2 and end on May 3, but the dates might change depending on the moon sighting. This Islamic festival symbolises the end of 29-30 days of Ramadan’s fasting from dawn to sunset and starting of the Shawwal month. 

This month is thought to be when Prophet Muhammad received the first revelation of the Holy Quran. On Eid, Muslims all around the world thank Allah and recite special prayers for him. People spend time with their loved ones, enjoy eating their favourite food and especially sweet dishes like Lachcha or Sivayyan.

Scroll to see pictures of how people in different countries have been spending Ramadan and preparing to celebrate Eid:

India

In the picture above, a member from Siddi Muslim community distributes fruit plates to devotees to break their fast during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Ahmedabad, AFP reported.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Pakistan

Muslim devotees offer the last Friday prayers of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Data Darbar mosque in Lahore, reported by AFP.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Afghanistan

People buy dry fruits ahead of Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at a market in Kabul, reported by AFP.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Indonesia

People wait for the buses at Kampung Rambutan bus terminal, as Indonesian Muslims travel home to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, known locally as 'Mudik', in Jakarta, Indonesia, reported by Reuters.
 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Sauid Arabia

This handout aerial image released by the Saudi press Agency (SPA) shows Muslim worshippers praying at the Al-Masjid an-Nabawi (Prophet's Mosque) in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Medina, during the fasting month of Ramadan, AFP reported.

(Photograph:AFP)

Ethiopia

Muslim devotees pray under the rain as they gather at Meskel Square to break their fast during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, AFP reported.

(Photograph:AFP)

Senegal

Muslim faithfuls perform the Compensation Prayer (Fay-Faat), on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in the street near the Blanchot mosque, the oldest mosque in town, on the same day of its inauguration following four years of renovation, in Dakar, reported by AFP.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Turkey

People are shopping before the Ramadan holiday at the vegetable and fruit market in the historical Ulus district of Ankara, reported by AFP.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Palestine

Palestinians shop at a market in the West Bank city of Ramallah on April 29, 2022, as Muslims prepare to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, AFP reported.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Thailand

Muslim devotees perform a special evening prayer during the holy month of Ramadan in a mosque ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat, AFP reported.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

