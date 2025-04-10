A man was videotaped drinking what apparently was alcohol and eating eggs inside a Delhi Metro coach. After the videos went viral, Delhi Police traced him down and arrested the culprit. The popular transportation mode prohibits passengers from consuming any type of food inside the train. However, people are still seen taking a bite, but this man crossed all boundaries by pulling out what people think was a glass of whiskey.

It isn't clear whether the man himself shot the video or did another passenger shot the video. Delhi Police shared a video of the incident on their official X account and confirmed that they had caltured the man. "Eggs & ‘Alcohol’ in the Metro? That’s not breakfast - that’s a Breach!! Break the rules, Face the consequences, Rules aren’t suggestions: They’re the law," the caption read.

Eggs & "Alcohol" in the Metro? That’s not breakfast - that’s a Breach !!



Break the rules, Face the consequences, Rules aren’t suggestions: They’re the law.#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/CP2P5fDFiW — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) April 9, 2025

The video triggered disgust and outrage among Delhiites, thousands of whom take the Metro daily. The culprit can be seen seated in the coach and taking out eggs from his bag. He uses the metal siderail to crack them up and peel them. He then takes a drink in a glass and drinks it. It appears to be alcohol, although the man told the police that it was apple juice.

The video led to a complaint being filed against the man at the Yamuna Bank Metro Depot. Delhi Metro authorities informed the police, who traced him to Burari. He was taken into custody and questioned about his actions. He admitted to eating in the Metro coach but stressed that he wasn't drinking alcohol. A case was registered against him under Section 59 of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Act.

People on social media were amused to see the daring act of the man, and took jibes against him for his unusual stunt. Users said he should be handed a lifetime ban by the DMRC.

The Metro has become a popular place for people looking to shoot Insta Reels and other social media videos. The DMRC has warned everyone not to perform such stunts inside the train or the Metro station, or else they can be punished.