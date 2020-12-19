ED attaches properties of Farooq Abdullah worth USD 1.61 million

In a major setback to former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached several of his properties worth Rs 11.86 crore in connection with its probe into the J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) case, officials said.

An ED official told IANS, "We have attached properties of Farooq Abdullah, including three residential buildings and two plots."

He said the properties of the National Conference (NC) leader have been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Among the attached properties are residences at Gupkar Road in Srinagar; Tehsil Katipora, Tanmarg; and Bhatindi Village, Sunjwan Jammu, the official said.

He further said that during investigation, it was revealed that from 2005-06 to December 2011, JKCA received Rs 109.78 crore from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

"Between 2006 and January 2012, Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of JKCA and he misused his position and clout to make illegal appointments of office-bearers at JKCA to whom he gave financial powers for the purpose of laundering of JKCA funds," the official said.

"Investigations further revealed that Farooq Abdullah was instrumental as well as beneficiary of the laundered funds of the JKCA. Despite the existing bank account of JKCA, six bank accounts were opened for parking of JKCA funds," the official said.

He further said that one dormant bank account in the name of Kashmir wing of JKCA was also made operational for the same purpose.

"Investigation has found that JKCA funds worth Rs 45 crore was siphoned, which includes huge cash withdrawl to the tune of Rs 25 crore, with no corresponding justification," the official said.

He further said that for the purpose of generation of the proceeds of crime, funds were layered by a way of complex interbank transfers in all the bank accounts of JKCA and also by transfer to several personal bank accounts, followed by sbiponing of funds.

The ED has questioned Farooq Abdullah twice in connection with a case of alleged misappropriation of funds when he was the chairman of the JKCA.

The ED case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

The CBI later filed a chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah, Khan, Mirza as well as Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh (former accountant of JKCA) for "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from the grants given by the BCCI to promote the sport in the state between 2002 and 2011.