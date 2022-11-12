Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR; second time this week

Tremors were reported in Delhi and neighbouring areas at around 8 pm, which caused many people to flee their homes and places of business. This was the second such earthquake to be felt in the area in a week. According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake's epicentre was once again in Nepal and its magnitude was 5.4 on the Richter scale.

This was less powerful than the earthquake earlier this week that was felt in the Delhi area. Once more, the depth was 10 kilometres below the surface of the earth.

Noida and Gurugram both reported experiencing tremors.

Previously, on Tuesday night, strong tremors were felt in Delhi at around 2 am after a 6.3-magnitude quake struck in Nepal.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: