Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan
Story highlights
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Thursday and its tremors were felt even in Delhi-NCR.
An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Thursday whose tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, the epicentre being Hindu Kush region, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 5.9 occurred in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan at around 7:55 pm IST on Thursday.
The depth of the earthquake was 200 km below the ground.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.9, Occurred on 05-01-2023, 19:55:51 IST, Lat: 36.39 & Long: 70.66, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: 79km S of Fayzabad, Afghanistan for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/NNNsRSzym0@Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Um0iJGWieT— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 5, 2023
Earlier, on January 1, an earthquake measuring 3.8 hit the Delhi-NCR region with its epicentre in Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies)
