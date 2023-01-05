Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

An earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region on Thursday whose tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR, the epicentre being Hindu Kush region, according to National Center for Seismology (NCS). NCS is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country. As per the readings from the centre, an earthquake measuring 5.9 occurred in the Hindu Kush region, Afghanistan at around 7:55 pm IST on Thursday.



The depth of the earthquake was 200 km below the ground.