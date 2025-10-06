Early onset of Winter in J&K, higher reaches receive fresh snowfall

Jammu and Kashmir is embracing an early onset of winter as fresh snowfall blankets the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley, while the plains experience lashing rains. The serene Razdan Pass, known as the gateway to Gurez Valley, and Zojila Pass, linking Srinagar with Leh, have been covered with a pristine layer of snow, signaling a significant drop in temperatures.

The light snow has turned the rugged mountains into a beautiful white scene, making the region even more stunning. But it also signals a tough winter ahead, reminding locals and visitors to get ready for the cold season in this scenic Union Territory.

The Directorate of School Education, Jammu, has announced that all Government and Private schools in Jammu Division will remain closed on October 6 and 7, 2025, due to adverse weather conditions. According to an official order, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall across various parts of the division. To prioritize the safety of students and staff, the closure has been mandated for both days. Parents and guardians are advised to make necessary arrangements and stay updated on further announcements.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across most areas. Light to moderate snowfall is expected in the higher reaches. Additionally, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Jammu Division and moderate to heavy rain in isolated areas of Kashmir Division. Residents are advised to stay cautious and prepared for these weather conditions.

Authorities have urged farmers in Jammu and Kashmir to suspend all agricultural activities on October 6 and 7, 2025, due to adverse weather conditions. The Meteorological Department has forecasted a risk of landslides and falling rocks in vulnerable areas. Additionally, light to moderate snowfall is expected across the higher reaches of Kashmir Division, Chenab Valley, and Pir Panjal Range, with moderate to heavy snowfall possible in some elevated areas of South Kashmir and Chenab Valley. Residents and farmers are advised to exercise caution and stay informed about weather updates to ensure safety..