EAM Jaishankar to travel to Uganda, Mozambique next week

Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr Jaishankar will be travelling to Uganda and Mozambique next week in an effort to strengthen India's growing engagement with Africa. This will be the first visit of the year from India to Africa by EAM and is expected to be full of outcomes and announcements. India has a long-standing relationship with Uganda and has provided significant support to the country's electricity infrastructure and agriculture sector. Additionally, India has announced a donation of vehicles to the Ugandan Peoples Defence Forces.

During his 2018 visit, PM addressed the Ugandan Parliament and outlined India’s approach to Africa and reiterated New Delhi's commitment to engage with the continent. It is estimated that at present, there are approx. 30,000 Indians/PIOs living in Uganda, of which the majority are Indian passport holders. The Indian community in Uganda, concentrated mainly in Kampala and Jinja, have presented the strongest and most durable economic and cultural links between the two countries.

In Mozambique, India's deepening economic interests in natural gas and coal industries have become the most significant driver of the bilateral relationship. Indian companies have invested heavily in Mozambique's energy resources, amounting to almost a quarter of India's total FDI in Africa. Prime Minister Modi's State Visit to Mozambique, which was his first destination in continental Africa, helped raise the level of the bilateral relationship.

The EAM's upcoming visit to Uganda and Mozambique reflects India's commitment to the African continent and highlights the country's growing economic and cultural ties to the region. The visit comes ahead of the EAM's trip to Latin America at the end of the month, where he will visit Panama, Guyana, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic to strengthen ties with the region.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE