/Durgapur gang-rape case: Police make 3 arrests, lodge FIR against accused as 2 more on the run

The West Bengal police has arrested three people in the gang-rape of a second-year MBBS student near a private medical college in Durgapur. The police has also registered a case against the three accused under sections for gangrape and criminal liability. According to various media reports, the accused are said to be locals, but their identities are yet to be released. Two other accused are still absconding.

The horrific crime

The girl, who hails from Jaleswar in Odisha had stepped out of the IQ City Medical College in the Shivapur area of Durgapur with a male friend around 8.30 pm on Friday for dinner when some men came near the college gate, dragged her to a nearby forested area, and gang-raped her.

The father of the 23-year-old survivor in his complaint to the police has alleged that her male friend fled when the men came, and the family suspects his involvement in the crime.

The second-year student is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Durgapur, and her condition is said to be critical, while the accused were still to be identified at the time of the filing of this report.

The survivors friend is being questioned by the police, who say, “The friend left her alone when three unidentified men arrived there. The men snatched her phone and took her to a jungle, where they raped her. She was threatened with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident".

Earlier incidents of rape cases on campus

In July, a law student was allegedly gang-raped on the premises of the South Calcutta Law College in Kolkata’s Kasba area. A former student with alleged political links, two students, and a security guard were arrested.