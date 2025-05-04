An air hostess was allegedly molested by a drunk male passenger on an IndiGo Shirdi-bound flight that departed from Delhi, the police said on Sunday (May 4).

The accused was arrested after the flight landed in Maharashtra's Shirdi airport on Friday afternoon (May 2) between 1:40 PM and 4:10 PM.

The police said that the passenger allegedly touched the air hostess inappropriately near the flight's toilet twice and behaved inappropriately.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Sumer Singh, a government employee from Churu, Rajasthan.

Distressed by the lewd behaviour, the air hostess from Kochi, Kerala, reported the incident to her crew manager.

Following this, the security personnel were informed, and upon landing, the passenger was taken into custody, said the official.

The accused was then taken to Rahata police station, where a case of molestation was registered against him. His medical examination was conducted, which confirmed that the man had consumed alcohol.

The passenger, according to the official, was served a notice by Rahata Police.

The airline, in its statement, acknowledged the incident and highlighted that it remains "committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment" for all.

IndiGo press statement: We are aware of an incident on flight 6E 6404 from Delhi to Shirdi on May 2, 2025 where a customer behaved inappropriately towards cabin crew. Our crew followed standard procedures, and the customer was declared unruly. Upon landing, the customer was… pic.twitter.com/NvJThHjC0r — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2025

"Upon landing, the customer was handed over to security agencies. At IndiGo, we remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused," it added.