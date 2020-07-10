Dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter in Kanpur

Vikas Dubey, the gangster accused in killing eight policemen shot dead by Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in an encounter in Kanpur. He was shot when he reportedly tried to flee, following a road mishap in which the vehicle he was travelling in overturned.

"Vikas Dubey tried to run after snatching a pistol of an injured policeman. The police surrounded him from all four sides and tried to make him surrender, but he fired at the police. In self-defence, police fired two bullets injuring him," said Kanpur SP Anil Kumar.

"4 policemen were injured in the accident today. Vikas Dubey has been killed in a police encounter," said IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal.

Yesterday, Ujjain police handed him over to the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) who took his custody and left for Uttar Pradesh with him.

According to sources, gangster Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car overturned. Shots were fired and he has been rushed to a hospital; more details awaited on his condition

The STF team escorting Dubey to Uttar Pradesh was seen at H-52 Agra-Mumbai Highway in Rijwas toll tax in Madhya Pradesh's Shajpur.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur last week, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest Dubey.

Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter. Dubey managed to escape and the Uttar Pradesh police launched a hunt for him and raised the bounty him to Rs 5 lakh.

There were 62 criminal cases against Dubey in UP, including five cases of murder and eight cases of attempt to murder.

