/DPS Dwarka receives bomb threat, police vans seen entering premises: Sources

Delhi Public School Dwarka, New Delhi, reportedly received a bomb threat early Monday morning. People in the area told WION that they saw two police vans entering the school premises. However, by the time the parents were informed, most students had already reached school. Parents were called to pick up their wards from the school almost immediately after they had dropped them off. School buses were also returning with the kids. However, the commotion has caused a delay in letting out the kids, and most students remain inside the premises. Parents were seen complaining about the delay in sending out the message to parents. By the time the school acted, many students were already inside the premises. However, those who were yet to enter the school were returned. A few school buses and vans were sent back from the gate.