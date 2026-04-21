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Door-to-door census survey of 2027 begins in New Delhi, enumerators fan out across national capital

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Apr 21, 2026, 13:56 IST | Updated: Apr 21, 2026, 13:56 IST
Door-to-door census survey of 2027 begins in New Delhi, enumerators fan out across national capital

A training programme for enumerators and supervisors regarding the census being conducted. Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The survey comprises two stages - physical mapping and geotagging of houses, as well as a door-to-door survey. An official indicated that the first stage has been completed and that the exercise is likely to conclude by May 15.

Officials in New Delhi conducted a door-to-door survey on Tuesday (April 20, 2026) for the Census 2027. The exercise initially began on April 16 in areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Delhi Cantonment jurisdictions. However, it gathered pace on Monday with the House Listing and Housing Census.


The survey comprises two stages - physical mapping and geotagging of houses, as well as a door-to-door survey. An official indicated that the first stage has been completed and that the exercise is likely to conclude by May 15.


Teams of enumerators on Monday afternoon, including all government school teachers, spread into various localities in the New Delhi district to conduct the exercise. At Sanjay Camp, a jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) colony in Chanakyapuri, 10 enumerators were assigned to cover 2,332 households.

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After completing their school duties in Moti Bagh and Bapu Dham, the teachers reached the colony around 2:30 p.m. and began the survey, recording responses on the Housing Listing Operations mobile app on their phones. Each enumerator is expected to cover 10 households a day.

Houses marked with a unique census number

As they moved through narrow, densely packed lanes, they were mostly approached by women, many of whom responded from behind curtains. “The kitchen is considered the basic unit of a household. If a building has multiple residents, a family is defined as members who share a kitchen,” said an enumerator.

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Every household was marked with a unique census number, painted in red on doors or walls where official numbers were missing. The response in Sanjay Camp was varied—while Ahmad Khan, in his 60s, cooperated without questioning the survey, 20-year-old Renu was initially hesitant but agreed to respond after being told it was part of the census.


During the survey, 33 questions were covered with topics including materials used in housing, sources of drinking water, types of cooking fuel, access to the Internet, household composition, and others. An enumerator said that while registration of each entry takes about five to ten minutes, depending on connectivity.


“If the network is slow or the app doesn’t load, we note responses on paper and upload them later,” said one of the enumerators, who carried printed sheets with columns to record household details such as family members, social category, mobile numbers, and vehicles, along with an instruction manual.

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About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

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Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

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