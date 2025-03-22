"Don't scream like that, I'll choke you" - that's what a former BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said to a group of women in a viral video. The minister was in West Bengal's Kharagpur for a road inauguration where he threatened some local women to "choke" them while they were questioning his absence when he was in power in the area.

When Ghosh arrived at a newly constructed concrete road at ward No. 6, some women approached him and started throwing questions at him, news agency PTI reported.

The women asked Ghosh, "Where have you been all this time? We never saw you even for a day when you were an MP. Now, after councilor (Pradip Sarkar) has built the road, you're here?"

Ghosh did not answer them and alleged they were the supporters of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party.

"I have given the money for this; it is not your father's money! Go and ask Pradip Sarkar (local TMC councilor) about it!" he answered the women.

One of the women back fired at him and said, "Why bring up our father? You were an MP!"

Ghosh responded with, "I will bring up your fourteen generations!"

"Don't scream like that, I'll choke you. I have given money for this from my MPlad fund during my tenure as a parliamentarian," Ghosh blasted on the women.

'Insulted' my father

Pradip Sarkar, the ward councillor, condemned the actions of Ghosh. "He is no longer an MP, so why did he go to inaugurate the road? The municipality completed the roadwork because it's a low-lying area. He went there and lost his temper, disrespecting the women by bringing up their fathers!" he said, PTI reported.

Sarkar claimed that Ghosh "insulted" his father via his statement. He also claimed that the BJP leader called those women “500-rupee workers.”

"He should apologise. Otherwise, wherever he goes in Kharagpur, there will be protests. I condemn his remarks. Such language is unbecoming of a former MP," Sarkar added.

(With inputs from agencies)