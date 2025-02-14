On the sixth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers had laid down their lives, the BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit paid floral tributes at the Incident site in Lethpora, Pulwama district of South Kashmir. The BJP leaders gathered at the National Highway site in Lethpora, hoisted the Indian national flag and paid floral tributes to the soldiers.

BJP leaders said they have been coming to the incident site every year and remembering the soldiers who laid down their lives in one of the most brutal attacks in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

A suicide bomber had rammed his vehicle into the CRPF bus on the Srinagar National Highway which led to the martyrdom of 40 CRPF Soldiers on 14th February 2019.

''The BJP Kashmir Unit has been coming here every year on 14th Feb, to mark this as a black day. The whole India marks this as a black day including the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We are at Lethpora, the same place where the 40 CRPF Jawans got martyred. It was very unfortunate, and I expected all the Political leaders irrespective of Political affiliations should have been here paying tribute to the jawans. We stand tall with the families of the Jawans," said Sajid Yousuf Shah, Media In charge, BJP.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid homage to the CRPF soldiers who laid down their lives in the terror incident and said that the coming generations would never forget the sacrifice and dedication of these soldiers.

"Homage to the courageous heroes we lost in Pulwama in 2019. The coming generations will never forget their sacrifice and their unwavering dedication to the nation," he said in a post on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the martyred soldiers and said ''On behalf of the grateful nation, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in the cowardly terrorist attack in Pulwama on this day in the year 2019. Terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire human race and the whole world has united against it. Be it a surgical strike or an air strike, the Modi government is determined to completely destroy the terrorists by running a campaign with a 'zero tolerance' policy against them.''

The security agencies posted in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a massive upgrade after the Pulwama terror attack. From arms and ammunition to the gear and bulletproof jackets, all the high-tech and latest equipment had been incorporated into the forces.

''This is a message for Pakistan that we don't want terrorism here and we have rejected Pakistan and Pakistan sponsored terror and we want to send across a message to the families of the Jawans, that BJP and the people of Jammu and Kashmir stand with them forever," said Altaf Thakur, a BJP leader.

The CRPF also organised A solemn ceremony at Lethpora, Pulwama to pay homage and respect to the martyrs of the paramilitary force who attained martyrdom in line of duty.

Officers from all forces and civil administration attended the solemn ceremony.