Donate blood plasma, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to recovered COVID-19 patients

Rajasthan today reported forty-four cases & three deaths taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 2008 in the state.

According to the Rajasthan health department, 31 people have died due to the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, AIIMS authorities said that at least 40 healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and paramedics posted at the gastroenterology department at AIIMS are under self-quarantine after a nurse was detected with COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh reported 62 more cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases in the state jumping to 955.

There are 781 active COVID-19 cases with 29 fatalities in Andhra Pradesh.

Amid the coronavirus crisis, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to bring back the bodies of NRIs whose death occurred due to reasons other than COVID-19 even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people who have recovered from coronavirus to donate blood plasma.

