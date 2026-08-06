/'Don't bow down to PM Modi': Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his account in India

Arvind Kejriwal claims Meta restricted his account in India, asks Zuckerberg's firm not to 'bow down' to PM Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (Aug 6) alleged that Meta had restricted his account in India without any explanation, accusing the social media giant of yielding to political pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

The former Delhi chief minister said repeated attempts to seek clarification from Meta had gone unanswered and urged the company to explain why his account had allegedly become inaccessible to users in India. This comes as the AAP leader continues his active campaign against the government's E20 ethanol blending in petrol. He has raised questions on the safety and scientific backing of the E20 fuel, and has raised alarms about potential extension to aviation fuel.

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Kejriwal alleges account was restricted

In a post on X, Kejriwal claimed that verbal inquiries at Meta's India office confirmed that his account had been restricted within the country, but that company officials neither explained the reason nor suggested how the restriction could be lifted.

"Hi @Meta @metaindia Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? No one in your office is giving any reasons. No one is suggesting how restrictions can be removed," he wrote.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Kejriwal added: "Don't bow down to our Prime Minister so much. Else he will allow u to run only his own account in India."

Meta has not publicly responded to Kejriwal's allegations.

Kejriwal calls on netizens to report similar issues In a separate video posted on X, Kejriwal appealed to users who believe their content or pages have been suppressed by Meta to contact him using the hashtag #MetaCensorsIndia. In a separate video posted on X, Kejriwal appealed to users who believe their content or pages have been suppressed by Meta to contact him using the hashtag #MetaCensorsIndia.

Meta under scrutiny in India

Kejriwal's remarks come at a time when Meta is facing heightened scrutiny from Indian authorities on multiple fronts.

According to government sources, the company recently acknowledged that advertisements linked to alleged Child Sexual Exploitative and Abuse Material (CSEAM) had appeared on its platforms and admitted that paid promotions had been targeted at specific audiences. Sources said Meta would be summoned again over the matter.

The same sources also claimed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised to the Indian government over issues relating to child sexual abuse material, deepfake content and operational errors on the platform.

On Wednesday, a senior Meta delegation led by Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan met Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S. Krishnan to explain the erroneous removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video on action against examination paper leaks. Meta has previously said that Modi's video was taken down due to a technical error and was restored after the issue was identified.