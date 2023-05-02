Domestic air travel hits record high in India

Domestic air traffic in India hit a record high as 456,082 passengers travelled on a single day on Monday (April 1). India's Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to Twitter to announce this.

"Skyrocketing numbers of domestic air travellers in post-Covid times are indicative of India's progress," read part of his tweet made in Hindi.

The tweet also noted that 3054 domestic flights took off on April 27, setting another record. भारतीय नागर विमानन क्षेत्र नित नए कीर्तिमान स्थापित कर रहा है - कोविड-उपरांत, आसमान छूती घरेलू हवाई यात्रियों की संख्या भारत के बढ़ते विकास और समृद्धि का संकेत है। pic.twitter.com/Iobij1asnk — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) May 1, 2023 × As per BBC 37.5 million passengers untook domestic travel in India in first three months of 2023 alone. According to data with India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation, this marked growth of 51.7 per cent compared to a year ago.

"There was no growth for two years during Covid. What we are witnessing now is a snowballing of that pent-up demand," said Mark Martin, an aviation analyst as quoted by the BBC. Martin added that there was also significant increase in first time flyers.

In spite of this, it does not appear that everything is fine in Indian aviation sector. On Tuesday (May 2) budget carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy before country's National Company Law Tribunal. The airline said that it had temporarily suspended flight operations due to a "severe fund crunch".

Also Read | Indian airline Go First files for bankruptcy, temporarily suspends operations for two days

Press Trust of India reported that airline's Chief Executive Kaushik Khona said once NCLT admits the application, flight operations will resume. Go First employs more than 5000 people.

“It is an unfortunate decision (filing for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings) but it had to be done to protect the interests of the company,” he told PTI.

The budget carrier said that it was facing issues constantly due to problems with engines issued by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.