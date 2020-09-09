Doctor's prescription not needed for Covid-19 test in Delhi from now

Delhi State Government on Wednesday passed an order that made doctor's prescription for coronavirus test unnecessary. As per the order, anyone can get himself or herseld tested for an infection of coronavirus.

"...it has been decided that hecneforth there will be no requirement of a prescription from a qualified medical practitioner for Covid-19 testing in NCT of Delhi..." said the official order.

However, the order added that the tests will be carried out in accordance with the strategy/advisory issued by Indian Council of Medical Research.

Though the official order was passed on Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted on Tuesday itself announcing the decision of the government.



"Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold.I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested," tweeted Kejriwal.

Delhi govt has increased testing multi-fold.



I have directed Health Minister this morning that Doctor’s prescription shud not be asked for testing. Anyone can get himself tested. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 8, 2020 ×

As per latest numbers released by Ministry of Health, Delhi has 22,377 active coronavirus cases. In past 24 hours 1834 new cases have been detected. 170140 patients have been cured so far. They have been 4618 deaths.

