Mumbai serial blasts convict Jalees Ansari goes missing during parole

Jalees Ansari, who was convicted for the 1993 Mumbai serial blastings case, went 'missing' on Thursday while being on 21-day parole.

According to officials, the 68-year-old convict was suspected to be involved in many bomb blasts across the country and was serving a life sentence in Ajmer Central Prison, Rajasthan.

Ansari was expected to surrender before prison authorities on Friday. As per officials, he was ordered to visit the Agripada Police Station during his parole period to mark his attendance between 10:30 am and 12 pm.

As an unexpected turn of events, his son, Jaid Ansari, approached the police station on Thursday to file a complaint about his “missing” father. Jalees Ansari did not go to the police station to mark his attendance that day.

As per the filed complaint, Jalees Ansari told his family that he is going to offer namaz at the early hours of the morning but did not return home. The Agripada Police registered the complaint as a missing person’s case.

Crime Branch of Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra ATS have launched a massive manhunt to trace him.

Also known as “Doctor Bomb”, Ansari was allegedly connected with terror outfits like SIMI and Indian Mujahideen and taught many terror groups how to make bombs. He was also interrogated by NIA in 2011 in connection with the 2008 Mumbai blasts.

