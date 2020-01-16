Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus train derails in Odisha, 20 injured

At least 20 people injured as eight coaches of Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) Express derailed near Cuttack in Odisha on Thursday morning.

The accident occurred between Salagaon and Nergundi railway stations after the train hits a guard van of a goods train near Salagaon at about 7 am.

"20 people injured after eight coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Express derail near Salagaon. No casualty reported till now," said Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), East Coast Railway.

According to the reports, all passengers have been evacuated from the site. Injured passengers have been sent to Cuttack Medical College for treatment.

Buses have been arranged for all remaining passengers to move their destination. Cuttack is 10-12 km and Bhubaneswar (Terminating station) is 35 kms from the accident site. Officials are working to restore the Rail Traffic.

List of the train diverted from the route

12880 express (Bhubaneswar– LTT) diverted via Naraj

58132 (Puri – Rourkela) passenger diverted via Naraj

18426 exp (Durg – Puri) exp diverted via Naraj

12831 Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar rajyarani expeess diverted via Naraj

68413 (Talcher – Puri ) memu diverted via Naraj

Help Line No of BBS/Headquarters Office-18003457401/402

BBS Station-0674-1072,Puri-06752-1072