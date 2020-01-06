Didn't see any 'tukde tukde' gang in JNU when I was a student: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he did not see any "tuke tukde" gang at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) when he was studying at the varsity.

"On JNU issue, what I have to say, I have said yesterday. I can certainly tell you when I studied at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), we didn`t see any `tukde tukde` gang there," Jaishankar said at an event in Delhi.

BJP leaders have in the past referred to "tukde tukde gang" in the context of JNU, a term used for those it thinks displayed a mindset that called for dismemberment of India.

The JNU campus was rocked by violence on Sunday evening when more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a group of masked men entered the varsity and attacked them and teachers with sticks and rods.

Jaishankar had on Sunday "unequivocally" condemned the violence at the varsity in which more than 18 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured.

"Have seen pictures of what is happening in JNU. Condemn the violence unequivocally. This is completely against the tradition and culture of the university," he had tweeted.

