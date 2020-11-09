Did you know Mumbai has '5 Bidens'? President-elect himself claims

India definitely binds both United States's president-elect Joe Biden and vice-president-elect Kamala Harris and specifically Chennai.

Interestingly, Harris has spoken about her connection with the southern Indian city of Chennai and it turns out that even Biden has had roots from this coastal city.

Biden first made the claim of an Indian connection back in 2013.

After two years he described at length that he was descended from George Biden, his "great, great, great, great, great grandfather" who was a Captain in the East India Company.

Post retirement, George Biden settled in India and married an Indian woman.

Indian Council of Global Relations says that there is no record of George Biden working for East India Company but two Bidens, William Henry Biden and his older brother Christopher Biden, arrived in India in the 19th century.

"There are five Bidens in Mumbai, India," the president-elect said in 2015 at an event hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to mark the 10th anniversary of India-US civil nuclear deal.

In 2013, Biden narrated his story of receiving a letter from some "Biden from Mumbai" in Bombay Stock Exchange.

"It's an honour to be back in India and to be here in Mumbai. Off script for a second here, I was reminded I was elected to the United States Senate when I was a 29-year-old kid back in 1972, and one of the first letters I received and I regret I never followed up on it," Biden had said.

"Maybe, some genealogist in the audience can follow up for me, but I received a letter from a gentleman named Biden - Biden, my name - from Mumbai, asserting that we were related."

