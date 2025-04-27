After receiving flak for his remarks on the Pahalgam terror attack, Karnataka Chief Minister clarified his stance, emphasising that his "not in favour of war" statement "never meant that we should not go to war".

"I said that it (war) is inevitable, but it must be done with Pakistan, but I did not say that there should be no war. It is the responsibility of the central government to provide security, 26 people died in the incident... I said there should not be a war immediately..." Siddaramiah said.

Siddaramiah sparked a row after he said that he was not in favour of war with Pakistan, citing "security lapse" in the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 people.

"There has been a security lapse in this incident. We are not in favour of war. Steps should be taken to tighten security measures in the Kashmir region. The central government should increase security to ensure peace in Kashmir," he said on Saturday (Apr 26).

Pak media describes Siddaramiah's remarks as 'voices against war from within India'

Describing Siddaramaiah's remarks as "voices against war from within India", prominent Pakistani news channel Geo News covered the Karnataka Chief Minister's remarks in its bulletin.

Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra, taking a swipe against Siddaramiah, wrote in a post on X, "Big cheers for Wazar-e-Ala @siddaramaiah from far across the Borders! Pakistani media is all too praise for @siddaramaiah & visibly disappointed at the backlash he is receiving from BJP & others, for his comments against war with Pakistan."

Big Cheers for Wazar-e-Ala @siddaramaiah from far across the Borders! Pakistani media is all too praise for @siddaramaiah & visibly disappointed at the backslash he is receiving from BJP & others, for his comments against war with Pakistan!



Nehru was taken around in an open Jeep… pic.twitter.com/lYBxCdiCqU — Vijayendra Yediyurappa (@BYVijayendra) April 27, 2025

"Nehru was taken around in an open Jeep around the streets of Rawalpindi, as Pakistan was too happy with Nehru for signing the Indus Water Treaty that favoured Pakistan. Is Siddaramaiah going to be the next politician from India to be taken around in open Jeep in Pakistan?" he added, referring to India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

Siddaramiah's comments also drew criticism from former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

"At a time when we need to stand united, Siddaramaiah's statements are highly condemnable and childish. He should understand the reality and not make such comments when the nation is standing together. It doesn't fare well for his position as Chief Minister. I condemn this. He should apologise to the people of the country and mend his ways," he said.