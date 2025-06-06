/Did Indian government declare a public holiday on Friday, June 6? Know here

Viral social media posts claiming that the Indian government has declared a public holiday on Friday (Jun 6) have been circulating widely. However, according to the Press Information Bureau of India, the claim is false and no such announcement has been made by the government.

In a post on X, PIB said, “Is Friday, June 6, 2025, a national public holiday? Several news reports and social media posts claim that the central government has declared Friday (June 06, 2025) as a national public holiday.”

“This claim is fake,” PIB clarified. “The Government of India has not made any such announcement.”

Fake social media claims result in confusion

The fake news shared by social media posts claimed that all banks, schools and government offices would remain closed on Friday, which created widespread confusion among the public.

According to the National Portal of India, which lists gazetted and restricted holidays, no notice has been released about the holiday on June 6. However, the portal lists June 7 as a gazetted holiday for Bakrid or Eid Al-Adha.

Earlier, June 6 was declared a public holiday by the Kerala government, but the authorities later revised the holiday as the festival is falling a day later.

Holiday calendars released by other states also list June 7 as the designated holiday for the festival.