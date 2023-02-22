Did Adani Group manipulate its Wikipedia entries? Here's what a report claims

Nearly a month after the Hindenburg report came out, Wikipedia editors have claimed that employees of the Adani Group manipulated the entries on the encyclopedia using sock puppet accounts (fake accounts) and undisclosed paid editors.

Nate Anderson, the founder of US-based Hindenburg shared an article by The Signpost, Wikipedia's independent newspaper where it was alleged that fake accounts, throughout the last decade, fudged the entries of Adani family members and the related enterprises.

"Over 40 later banned or blocked sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors created or revised nine related articles on the Adani family and family businesses. Many of them edited several of the articles and added non-neutral material or puffery," noted the publication in the article.

Of all things—now the Signpost, Wikipedia's independent newspaper, is out w/ an article showing how Adani systematically manipulated its Wikipedia entries using sock puppet accounts, undisclosed paid editors & removing evidence of conflicts of interest.https://t.co/s7Yzw8rXys pic.twitter.com/UVG6dVWtfu — Nate Anderson (@ClarityToast) February 20, 2023

In one of the more damning allegations, the online newspaper claimed that evidence about conflict-of-interest in one of the articles was removed by an editor who had the IP address of Adani Group.

"A declared paid editor, using a company IP address, completely rewrote the Adani Group article. Others removed warnings about conflict-of-interest editing. Some created articles by unusual methods that circumvented Wikipedia's quality control systems."

The article claimed that Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of Adani Group had his Wikipedia entry edited by 25 socks or fake accounts.

"The article on Gautam Adani was started in 2007 in a straightforward style by a respected editor. But by 2012 three editors who were later blocked or banned as sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors had edited the article."

Similarly, the Wikipedia entries of Priti Adani, Karan Adani, and Pranav Adani were also edited by fake accounts.

After the Hindenburg report came out, Adani and its affiliate companies have lost more than $120 billion in market value so far.

The Hindenburg report accused the conglomerate of stock manipulation using tax havens whilst having unsustainable debt.

Such has been the affect of the report that the Adani Group has halved its revenue growth target, according to a report by Bloomberg. Additionally, the company is looking to scale down fresh capital expenditure.

The company has tapered its revenue growth to 15 per cent to 20 per cent for the next financial year, down from the previous target of 40 per cent.

The idea behind managing the expectations regarding revenue growth is to rebuild investor confidence.

