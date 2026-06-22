/DGP Reviews Security Preparedness for Amarnath Yatra 2026 in South Kashmir

Director General of Police Jammu & Kashmir, Nalin Prabhat, on Monday chaired a high-level Security Review Meeting (SRM) to evaluate counter-insurgency measures and review security arrangements for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra 2026.

The meeting brought together senior officers from all security formations deployed across South Kashmir, including Victor Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force, and Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) from the concerned districts also participated and presented detailed assessments of the prevailing security situation in their respective areas.

Multi-layered security grid along the Yatra

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During the meeting, the SSPs outlined ongoing counter-insurgency operations, threat assessments, and the comprehensive security measures being implemented for the annual pilgrimage. Presentations focused on strengthening the multi-layered security grid along the Yatra routes, enhancing coordination among agencies, and ensuring preparedness to address any potential security challenges.

Reviewing the operational readiness of all formations, DGP Nalin Prabhat emphasized the importance of close coordination and seamless synergy among the security forces. He directed officers to maintain a high level of alertness and ensure effective information sharing to safeguard the pilgrimage.

'Primary objective remains the safety'

The DGP reiterated that the primary objective remains the safe, secure, and smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra 2026, one of the most significant annual religious pilgrimages in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that all agencies must work in close coordination to uphold peace and provide a secure environment for devotees undertaking the Yatra.

The meeting concluded with a detailed review of preparedness plans and a commitment from all participating agencies to strengthen security measures ahead of the commencement of the pilgrimage.