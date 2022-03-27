Despite pandemic, our relationship has witnessed fast-paced progress, says Jaishankar in Maldives

India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit to the Maldives said the relationship between the two countries serves as a "model for the region".

"This is a partnership that tackles common challenges of regional development, which addresses disruptions and disasters. It is a partnership that is a force for stability in the region. And, it is our shared responsibility to nurture, to strengthen it and to take it forward," Jaishankar said during a joint press appearance with Maldives foreign minister Abdulla Shahid.

India's external affairs minister will be visiting Sri Lanka as part of his five-day two-nation tour. Jaishankar also praised the Maldives government for implementing the "climate adaptation" project.

Jaishankar said, "India stands ready to share its capabilities with the Maldives," while asserting that the development of water and sanitation facilities is already underway in 34 islands in the Maldives.

"The project which is one of the largest climate adaptive measures going on in the Maldives at a cost of $100 million, I think is very noteworthy," India's foreign minister said.

S Jaishankar on Sunday called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries as he paid homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial.

(With inputs from Agencies)