/Despite Pahalgam terror attack, over 100 thousand pilgrims complete Amarnath Yatra in first six days

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the authorities did not expect such a record-breaking number of pilgrims to come for the Amarnath Yatra. A clear case of faith winning over terror. Over 100 thousand Pilgrims have completed their Yatra in the very first six days.

Amarnath Yatra started on July 3 this year and within the first six days, it has crossed over 100 thousand. This is despite the threat perception after the Pahalgam attack. On the very first day of the yatra, more than 12,000 pilgrims visited the holy cave. The numbers kept increasing, and on Monday, it remained highest with 23857 visiting the holy cave.

On July 8, the footfall of pilgrims remained significant via both routes. From Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal, around 20000 pilgrims left for the Amarnath Cave. The 3888-meter-high mountain cave temple of Lord Shiva is one of the most revered temples in Hinduism and is considered one of the "Dham" of the "Char Dham" pilgrimage.

The Pilgrims, without being scared and believing in the security agencies and administration, have appreciated the role of the government. All of the pilgrims have given credit to PM Modi for such arrangements. ''We are not scared even one percent, none of us is scared. There is a lot of excitement about taking the Pilgrimage. No one is scared, and the authorities have made such amazing arrangements with regard to security and stay. No one should be scared, and no one is scared, and people who have faith are reaching and coming for the Yatra, '' said Rajendra Sharma, a pilgrim.

Thousands of Pilgrims have reached the Kashmir Valley and are waiting for their turns to take up the Amarnath Yatra. A huge number of Yatri's also took the offline mode of registrations and did it at various spots around the valley.

''We have come for the Yatra, we are not scared, and we are moving freely and the authorities have made great arrangements all across. Everyone should come and Kashmir is a great place, it's actually like heaven and the best, '' said Tikam Chand, a pilgrim. Looking at the numbers this year, 2025 might see the highest number of Pilgrims taking the Yatra ever. In 2024, 512000 pilgrims had completed their yatra.

Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are guarding the Amarnath Yatra routes this year.

Around 42,000 security personnel are deployed in Pahalgam alone, while an additional 50,000 CRPF jawans will protect the convoy of pilgrims on both sides from Jammu to the holy cave along the national highway. The Amarnath Yatra has been upgraded with all the Hi-Tech gadgetry and AI-based facial recognition systems this year. For the first time ever, the data of active terrorist and OGWs and other blacklisted people have been fed in the system. The moment anyone from the system walks in front of these FRS Cameras, it will start beeping.