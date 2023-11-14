Depression brewing in Bay of Bengal, could move along Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Odisha coasts: Weather officials

The weather system that has been brewing in the Bay of Bengal off India's east coast could develop into a deep depression in the coming days, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre(RMC), Chennai.

RMC, which comes under the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), said that in the next 48 hours, this weather system’s impact would likely be felt along the coast of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. As a result of this weather system, parts of northern coastal Tamil Nadu have been receiving rainfall since Monday evening and such conditions are expected to prevail for a few days.

This is also being referred to the first widespread rain of the ongoing north east monsoon along India's east coast.

On the likely progression on the weather system, the RMC said, "It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, thereafter it would move towards northwest and may intensify into a deep depression off the Andhra Pradesh Coast on Thursday.”

Subsequently, it would recurve north-northeastwards and reach northwest Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast on Friday, the RMC added.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for various districts of Tamil Nadu, including Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Puducherry and Karaikal area. For Chennai city, the sky condition is expected to remain cloudy, with moderate rainfall and heavy spells in some areas.

Fishers have been warned about adverse weather at sea, owing to the prevailing weather system. Gusty winds of 55kmph are forecast along the Tamil Nadu coast for the next two days.